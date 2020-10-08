Image copyright David Stowell/Geograph Image caption There has been a university in Bangor since 1884

Up to 200 jobs are at risk of redundancy at Bangor University.

The university has announced plans to save £13m after "an anticipated fall in income, mainly related to international student recruitment".

According to trade unions, 120 support staff and 80 academic jobs jobs are at risk.

Last month the university entered a period of consultation and has now shared its proposals for a restructure with staff.

The university said it hoped to "emerge from Covid-19 stronger and as a leading force in higher education".

A spokesperson said: "With our nationally recognised gold rating for teaching excellence students are at the heart of the university.

"Our priority in any changes will be to ensure that their experience is not only protected but enhanced.

"Whilst this is a period of significant challenge, it also provides an opportunity to innovate and emerge from Covid-19 stronger and as a leading force in higher education and the economy of north Wales and beyond.

"Up to 200 full-time equivalent staff posts are at risk of redundancy."

'Shedding staff for three years'

But trade unions say the scale of cuts will damage Bangor's level of student support and welfare and academic reputation.

Unison, UCU and Unite have criticised what is a third round of job cuts in the last three years.

Christine Lewis, Unison Bangor branch secretary, said: "Bangor University is rushing into redundancies without waiting until we know how many domestic and overseas students are going to be here next year.

"University executives have been shedding staff for three years and they still haven't achieved financial stability.

"Why isn't Bangor saying 'let's put people before buildings' and see if sensible saving can be made elsewhere first before axing dedicated staff?"

Daryl Williams, Unite regional officer, said: "Another round of cuts will hit staff morale at a time when people are working flat out to cope with Covid."

Bangor University UCU president Dyfrig Jones said: "Universities are organisations which are largely reliant on intellectual capital to deliver services.

"Making staff redundant during a pandemic when the university needs to draw on the intellectual capital of staff to deliver blended learning and support students seems very short-sighted."