Covid-19: 'I lost my apprenticeship with my mum because of coronavirus'
There are fears for thousands of apprentices in Wales as the end of furlough approaches.
Figures from the Welsh Government show nearly 3,000 are on the job retention scheme, while almost 300 have been made redundant since the pandemic began.
The furlough scheme has been helping fund up to 80% of wages for workers - including apprentices - at firms unable to trade due to Covid-19.
But it is due to end on October 31 and be replaced by new support scheme.
Apprenticeships in Wales are open to anyone aged 16 and over who are not in full-time education.
The apprentice programmes combine on-the-job learning and formal study and training, while being paid by employers.
But as 19-year-old Rena Platt found out - if your firm goes out of business, just like other staff, you will find yourself unemployed.
Rena, from Monmouthshire, was working for her mother's childcare company when she was first furloughed in April due to coronavirus.
Then restrictions meant the Abergavenny venture could no longer operate.
"The business closed permanently in July and I went onto Universal Credit," Rena said.
"My mum was very open about it, and said that due to the circumstances they would have to close down, but that I would then be on furlough.
"When she told me they would have to close permanently, that was when I went onto Universal Credit."
The apprenticeship would have helped Rena get her level two childcare qualification.
Now she is looking for more childcare work so she can continue with that.
"I was very disappointed for a while and was wondering what I would do for other jobs," Rena said.
"I was worried about what would happen in the future."
Hengoed-based training providers Educ8 helped her update her CV and look for work - which she is still doing.
According to the Welsh Government's latest figures, the number of apprentices made redundant has almost doubled in a month.
It went from 50 to 95 places, while a further 180 apprentices were officially made redundant from their jobs, but were continuing their formal training in the hope new placements can be found.
Those affected mostly tended to be young, male and white or of mixed race.
Also among the most affected were people with a primary disability - one resulting from a brain injury - or a learning difficulty.
Barry Walters, of education charity Colleges Wales, said: "The figures paint a bleak picture for the work-based learning sector in Wales, and one which is likely to worsen come the end of October.
"Providers continue to work tirelessly to source alternative employment for learners who have been furloughed or made redundant."
Careers Wales' chief executive, Nikki Lawrence, said it was an "extremely difficult and uncertain time" for employers and apprentices.
The impact of the pandemic meant that for some employers "redundancy is the only option".
"Our Working Wales team can provide one-to-one support to individuals who have been made redundant from their apprenticeship."
That includes helping find opportunities to finish their training, getting funding or other financial support.
Ms Lawrence said if redundancies were anticipated, support could be offered in advance.
National Training Federation for Wales director, Jeff Protheroe, said it was "worrying" that nearly 3,000 apprentices remained on furlough.
"As we know that is due to come to an end at the end of October," Mr Protheroe said.
"We have already seen a lot of redundancy notices served.
"The worry is about what is coming down the line.
"Unless there is a relaxation or concession in certain industries, particularly things like retail and tourism. we are looking at seeing more redundancies, including more apprentices being made redundant."
The Welsh Government said it was on target to reach its goal of creating 100,000 apprenticeships this government term.
"Our recent £40m jobs and skills announcement will also be crucial in incentivising employers to recruit and retain up to 5,000 apprentices," a spokesman said.
"While this pandemic is a challenge for everyone, we continue to work closely with our partners to achieve our ambitions."