Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A new Covid testing centre is due to open at Bangor University

Covid testing capacity could be expanded across north Wales as cases continue to rise across the region.

Health officials say four community sites focusing on key workers are set to be opened up to the general public.

There are two centres in Gwynedd, at Parc Menai in Bangor and Ysbyty Alltwen in Porthmadog, a test centre at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire and at Wrexham Maelor Hospital,

A new test facility will also be opened at Bangor University.

There have been mounting calls for increased testing, especially in Gwynedd.

Infection rates in the county have gone from just 15 case per 100,000 of the population to more than 70 in the space of a week.

On Tuesday, there were a further 21 cases of coronavirus recorded in the county, and 91 cases between 27 September and 3 October.

Across north Wales there have been 554 cases over the same seven day period, with 159 cases in Flintshire and 140 in Wrexham.

Only Gwynedd and Anglesey have escaped local lockdowns in north Wales for the time being.

However, the speed at which public testing is being available has faced some criticism, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Nia Jeffreys, who respresents the Porthmadog East ward in the Dwyfor area of Gwynedd, said promises about testing in the near future were "too vague".

"Forcing people from Dwyfor, who are already ill, to travel an hour or more for a test makes no sense at all," said the Plaid Cymru councillo.

"There's clear evidence that people in Dwyfor are struggling to get tests and (Ysbyty) Alltwen should be opened to the public urgently."

Teresa Owen, the executive director for public health at Betsi Cadwaladwr University Health Board, said: "Where possible, we have been testing members of the public at Ysbyty Alltwen where there is evidence that they have struggled to access a test elsewhere."

Image copyright Google Image caption Ysbyty Alltwen at Porthmadog will become a testing site for the general public

A spokesman for the Welsh Government said: "A new local testing centre is due to open at Bangor University within two weeks.

"The local health board also has three mobile testing units and community testing centres in Ysbyty Alltwen and Ysbyty Gwynedd, which can be used to test members of the public in the event of an outbreak in the area."