Image copyright Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Image caption The search involved police, firefighters, coastguard staff and search and rescue volunteers

A man whose body was recovered following a major river search has been named as 32-year-old Alun Owen.

Emergency services found the BT engineer's body in the river at Abergwyngregyn, Gwynedd, just before 19:15 BST on Tuesday.

Mr Owen was known to family and friends as "Al Bonc".

The Health and Safety Executive and North Wales Police said they were working together to establish the sequence of events which led his death.

Det Insp Andrew Gibson said the force's "heartfelt sympathies" were with the man's family, friends and colleagues.

In a statement, North Wales Police said it and the Health and Safety Executive were "working together to establish the sequence of events which led to this tragic incident which resulted in the death of a well-respected local man".

The coroner has also been informed.

Image caption Several emergency services searched for Mr Owen on Tuesday

A major search for Mr Owen began at about 16:00 on Tuesday and involved police, firefighters, the coastguard and search and rescue volunteers.

Two specialist water rescue teams and three fire crews from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service searched the river, along with members of Ogwen Valley Search and Rescue Team.

The coastguard helicopter attended and two coastguard rescue teams were sent from Bangor and Llandudno to assist in the search.

Earlier this week, homes in the village were flooded after the River Aber burst its banks following heavy rain.