Image caption Aberystwyth University had reported 12 coronavirus cases among its students over the weekend

A spike in coronavirus cases in Ceredigion has been blamed on students socialising on a beach.

A total of 18 cases have been confirmed in the last seven days in the county, which has had the lowest number in Wales since the pandemic began.

Council leader Ellen ap Gwynn said more cases were expected in the Aberystwyth area because of "students that have been enjoying themselves on the beach".

Ms ap Gwynn confirmed the latest cases had been confined to the university.

"The cases have been limited to the campus and the student houses," Ms ap Gwynn told a meeting of the council's cabinet, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Before the latest cases were confirmed, Ceredigion has recorded only 131 cases since the start of the pandemic.

At the end of September, Aberystwyth University suspended face-to-face teaching after 12 students tested positive for Covid-19.

But some in-person teaching has since resumed, and Ms ap Gwynn said the "message has gone out that they have to be careful."

Image copyright Aberystwyth University Image caption It is not known whether the infected students live in halls or private accommodation

The county's schools have all remained open, although a group of pupils at Ysgol Gynradd Penllwyn, Capel Bangor self-isolated for 14 days last month, the virtual cabinet meeting was told.

Additional resources for university towns had been made available from the Welsh Government, with a walk in test site set up in Aberystwyth as well as a drive in centre.

All council run leisure centres and swimming pools have been closed in Ceredigion, despite them remaining open in other parts of Wales.

Ms ap Gwynn said this was because users "exert more effort and there's more of a danger you will transmit the virus to others nearby."