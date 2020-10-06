Baby-shake accused dad 'angry boy did not sleep'

Image copyright Nigel Davies/Geograph Image caption The father and baby cannot be identified for legal reasons

A mother has told a jury how she "felt sick" when her partner allegedly admitted shaking their infant son.

The 12-week-old boy was "limp and lifeless" with serious brain injuries after allegedly being shaken by his father, Swansea Crown Court heard.

The defendant denies one charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and another of inflicting grievous bodily harm, on 27 April 2016.

Neither the father nor the child can be identified for legal reasons.

The baby's mother, from Carmarthenshire, said that initially after he was born the baby did not sleep well at night and her partner would get "annoyed and angry".

She said he told her: "You're selfish, you've done this to me," and she offered him money to leave.

On another occasion, the woman said her partner asked why she would not tell the crying baby to shut up and threatened to bite him.

She said she had been happy to find out she was pregnant after believing she could not have children - but her partner had been "distraught" and "angry" because he did not want to be a father.

'I've lost my boy'

On the day her son was shaken, the woman said her partner phoned her screaming the baby had "gone blue" and asked: "What have I done? I don't know what happened."

Later at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, the mother said her partner said: "What have I done? You're going to hate me. They're going to take my child away - I've lost my boy."

She said her partner claimed their baby had become unconscious and when asked about the possibility of shaking the baby, he replied: "No."

She told him and another family member who had cared for the child earlier that day they would no longer have contact with the baby, and in response her partner said: "Okay, I done it... I shook him. I shook him because he was unconscious."

She said he claimed he had shaken their baby "to revive him".

The trial continues.