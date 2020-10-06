Image caption Chantelle Jones was a member of Clwyd and Gwynedd Army Cadet Force

The "final journey" of a 13-year-old who died suddenly will pass through her old school grounds so she can "say goodbye to her many friends".

The parents of Chantelle Jones, who died on Thursday, say "she will be clapped and cheered by her peers" at Castell Alun High School in Flintshire.

Ajax and Alison Jones said Chantelle was "excited" about and "loved" school.

The school's acting head teacher said the school and others must ensure bullying is "never deemed acceptable".

Paul Edwards said everyone at the school in Hope was "distraught" following Chantelle's death.

North Wales Police said it was compiling a coroner's report into the circumstances surrounding her death.

'Clapped and cheered'

In a joint statement with the school, Mr and Mrs Jones said Chantelle "would have wanted to say goodbye to her many friends at Castell Alun but was cruelly deprived of this opportunity".

"So her final journey will see her enter the school grounds whereupon she will be clapped and cheered by her peers," they said.

On Sunday, a large group of supporters, some wearing "stop bullying" T-shirts or carrying banners with an anti-bullying message, gathered in Chantelle's memory at a park near her family home in Llay.

Her parents said they wanted to "wish everyone to know how Chantelle was supported and cared for at Castell Alun through challenging periods of her life".

A collection to help support her family has raised more than £11,000.