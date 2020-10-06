Image caption The existing Ysgol Bro Hyddgen had been due to be replaced in 2020

Plans for a new school in Powys have been expanded to include a new library and leisure centre.

The £23m Ysgol Bro Hyddgen project in Machynlleth was thrown into doubt by the collapse of construction firm Dawnus in March 2019.

A senior councillor said the "silver lining" was the chance to go "back to the drawing board" for a £48m scheme.

Phyl Davies, responsible for education, said: "This is long overdue and what we can offer here is truly exciting."

The new "all-through" school for pupils aged four to 18 was expected to open in 2020.

It was one of three school building projects left in the balance, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mr Davies told fellow cabinet members: "Every cloud has a silver lining and we all remember the collapse of Dawnus and how that affected the development of this school.

"However, it has allowed us to go back to the drawing board and look at exactly how to get the best out of this site.

"There is the potential to develop a completely community-focused school with leisure and library facilities."

The existing Bro Dyfi Leisure Centre would be replaced under the new scheme.

Image copyright Architype Image caption The original vision for the new school, which is now set to include a library and leisure centre

Michael Williams, a councillor for Machynlleth, welcomed the decision, saying: "From the dark days of Dawnus we have emerged into the light.

"The project will undoubtedly ensure schooling, wellbeing and culture for Machynlleth, the Dyfi Valley and further afield for many years to come."

The school will be designed as an ecologically-friendly "Passivhaus" building.

It is a project which council leaders hope will be a blueprint for other parts of the largely rural county.

The Welsh Government will be asked to provide extra funding for the expanded scheme under the 21st Century Schools programme.