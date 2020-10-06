Image copyright University of Aberdeen Image caption Prof Boyne has been principal and vice chancellor of the University of Aberdeen since August 2018

Police are investigating why a principal and vice-chancellor of a Scottish university made a trip to a locked down part of south Wales.

Aberdeen University's Prof George Boyne has apologised for any concern after a trip he made from Scotland to see a consultant for a private health matter.

Student newspaper The Gaudie said his actions were in "stark contrast" with university rules which threaten "robust action" for those breaking Covid rules.

Police say they are making inquiries.

South Wales Police said it was "investigating the circumstances of Professor Boyne's travel to the Vale of Glamorgan" on Friday.

"Should the investigation deem the travel to have been a breach of current Welsh Government regulations, appropriate action - consistent with our approach throughout the pandemic - will be taken," the force said.

Under the rules for locked down counties of Wales, nobody is able to enter or leave the area without a "reasonable excuse".

Exemptions include to seek medical assistance.

Image copyright University of Aberdeen Image caption Aberdeen University has had 122 positive coronavirus cases within the student population

In a previous statement, Prof Boyne said: "On Friday I travelled down to Wales for a private health matter, to see a consultant I have been seeing for some time.

"For the purposes of the visit I have been staying at our house in Wales which is occupied by our son.

"As I have reduced immunity, it felt like the safest option to be in our house, rather than in a hotel.

"It has been suggested to me that this may be not be in line with local guidance. I sincerely apologise for any concern this may cause."

Prof Boyne said he had informed the senior governor of the University of Aberdeen.

Esther Robertson, senior governor at the university, said she would consult with fellow trustees to consider the full implications of Prof Boyne's actions.

A spokeswoman for the University of Aberdeen said Prof Boyne's wife had travelled with him and that on Monday he had not yet had the appointment.

Before taking the role in Aberdeen, Prof Boyne had been pro vice-chancellor and head of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at Cardiff University since 2012.