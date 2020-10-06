Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Officers have been searching the Caia Park area near the victim's home

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Wrexham are searching an area near his home.

Terence Edwards, 60, was found dead at his home at Pont Wen just before 19:00 on Monday, 1 June.

North Wales Police said they are conducting a "number of planned searches" in the Caia Park area.

Det Insp Chris Bell appealed for information regarding the murder of Mr Edwards.

Police said the victim was "otherwise known as Cockney Terry or Tez".

Image caption Terence Edwards was discovered at his house in Wrexham

"We are grateful to the members of the public who have already come forward to help us with our enquiry," he said.