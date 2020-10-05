Bangor: Police officer injured while making arrest
A police officer has been injured while making an arrest.
North Wales Police said it happened when officers attended a "public order incident" at 16:30 BST on the Maesgeirchen estate in Bangor.
The officer was hurt while arresting a man in Tan-y-Bryn and taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd, but the injuries were not life-threatening, it said.
The force said officers had since left the area and appealed for any witnesses to the incident.