Image caption Chantelle Jones was a member of Clwyd and Gwynedd Army Cadet Force

A school has been left "distraught" following the sudden death of a 13-year-old girl.

Chantelle Jones, a pupil at Castell Alun High in Hope, Flintshire, died last Thursday.

Acting head teacher Paul Edwards paid tribute to Chantelle's "lovely way of showing she cared".

He went on to say that the school and others must ensure "bullying in any form is never deemed acceptable" in any part of society.

North Wales Police said it was compiling a coroner's report into the circumstances surrounding her death.

'Devastating loss'

On Sunday, a large group of supporters, some wearing "stop bullying" T-shirts or carrying banners with an anti-bullying message, gathered in Chantelle's memory at a park near her family home in Llay.

"The hole she leaves in our hearts cannot be filled," said Mr Edwards.

"Our school family has suffered an absolutely devastating loss.

"We stand together in absolute unity with all members of the public in grieving Chantelle's passing and, like so many others, we must continue to do all in our power to work closely with all families and professional agencies to ensure that Chantelle's memory is honoured and that bullying in any form is never deemed acceptable in any parts of our society."

A collection to help support her family has raised more than £11,000.

Mr Edwards said: "Chantelle had such a lovely way of showing she cared, and this was evident to all, but especially those in her close friendship group.

"We are distraught at the passing of Chantelle, and over a number of years now we have endeavoured to educate all students on the acceptable use of social media.

"Social media messages can and do have devastating consequences on young lives - messages which can arrive, unbeknown to parents and teachers, at any time of day or night and have a direct and sometimes lasting immediate impact on relationships and friendships.

"At school, when we are made aware of such information, we investigate these matters immediately and work incredibly hard to support students affected, whilst also seeking to help and educate those who need to understand the consequences of their wrongful actions, albeit outside of school hours."