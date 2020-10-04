B5430 crash: Four injured in Rhydtalog collision
Four people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Flintshire.
The Welsh Ambulance Service was called to the B5430 at Rhydtalog just before 19:15 BST on Sunday.
One person has been taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital in Staffordshire and three others to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.
Four ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene, and the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was also called out.