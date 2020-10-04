Image copyright James Brown Image caption Flooding has hit homes at Abergwyngregyn for a second time

Homes have been flooded for a second time after a river burst its banks following heavy rain.

James Brown said his mother's home and his neighbouring flat were flooded at Abergwyngregyn in Gwynedd on Sunday morning.

He said the properties were still being repaired after flooding in August.

Natural Resources Wales has issued two flood warnings in Ceredigion covering the River Rheidol in Aberystwyth and River Aeron at Aberaeron.

Several flood alerts are also in place across Wales.

A Met Office amber warning for heavy rain was lifted on Sunday at 12:00 BST after covering large parts of Wales since Saturday morning.

Mr Brown said he could only drive through the area with a tractor.

"It's a raging torrent," he said.

"The river has broken over a bank in the field. It's the second time it has flooded the house and flat."

Image copyright Rose Voon Image caption West Wales has seen large waves, including here at Aberystwyth

In August, firefighters had to help six people to safety after flooding at Abergwyngregyn, which lies between Llanfairfechan and Bangor.

The nearby Aber Falls distillery was also flooded when the River Aber burst its banks.

Highways officials from Traffic Wales said heavy rain was causing "difficult driving conditions" on the roads across its network.

The A44 is closed in both directions from Aberystwyth to the Gelli Angharad roundabout due to flooding.

Skip Twitter post by @DerekTheWeather Latest infrared satellite and rainfall image. Surface pressure chart shows low pressure centred over the east Midlands 977mb. Strong to gale force winds in the west. Recent gust of 50mph at Aberporth, Ceredigion.

Rain has now cleared from Wrexham and Flintshire. pic.twitter.com/ZvKws75Azm — Derek Brockway - Weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) October 4, 2020 Report

Heavy rain has also brought flooding and travel disruption to other parts of the UK.

BBC Wales meteorologist Derek Brockway said a wind gust of 50mph (80km/hr) was recorded at Aberporth, Ceredigion.