Image copyright Google Image caption Ysgol Glan Clwyd in St Aspah is one of three schools affected

A case of Covid-19 at three separate schools in Denbighshire has led to 570 pupils and seven staff members being told to self-isolate.

The council said it included 240 year nine pupils at Rhyl High School.

It added one member of staff and 240 pupils from year nine and a school bus route at Ysgol Glan Clwyd, St Aspah were also affected.

Another 90 year three pupils and six members of staff at Ysgol Llywelyn in Rhyl have also been told to isolate.

The three schools remain open and all affected have been told to self-isolate until 15 October, it added.

The council said it was working closely with the schools, Public Health Wales, as well as NHS Wales Test, Trace and Protect.

It said letters had been sent to parents and guardians on Saturday to inform them of the situation.

Those advised to self-isolate should book a coronavirus test if they develop a new or continuous cough, a high temperature or a loss of or change to sense of smell or taste, it added.