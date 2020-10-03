Image copyright PA Media Image caption The college princpal said the students had "decided to ignore government guidance by socialising in Liverpool last weekend"

Five college students have tested positive for Covid-19 following a night out in Liverpool.

The principal at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, which has campuses in north Wales, said he was "deeply disappointed by the actions of a small group of learners".

Aled Jones-Griffith said they "decided to ignore government guidance by socialising in Liverpool last weekend".

Lectures for two "small groups" of students in Gwynedd have since been moved online.

The college said a group of students from its Dolgellau, Pwllheli and Glynllifon campuses went on a "non-college-related night out together in Liverpool last weekend".

Increase in cases

Two groups of students at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor in Pwllheli and Coleg Menai in Bangor have had their studies moved online for two weeks as a result.

People have been asked to avoid all but essential travel in Wales, with further restrictions imposed on four counties in north Wales due to an increase in cases.

"We'd like to reassure all learners and their parents that we have responded immediately to this incident and have taken every precaution to mitigate any further impact," said Mr Jones-Griffith.

"We will continue to reiterate the message that we all need to play our part in keeping ourselves and others safe by doing things like social distancing and wearing face coverings - whether that's during college hours or not."