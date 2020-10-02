Post Office decision paves way to clear names

Image caption Noel Thomas at the post office he used to work at in Gaerwen, Anglesey

A former sub-postmaster says he is "over the moon" after the Post Office said it would not be challenging an appeal to quash convictions for theft and fraud.

Noel Thomas, from Anglesey, was one of hundreds prosecuted when new computer systems installed in 1999 started reporting accounting errors.

He was jailed, lost his home and was made bankrupt as a result.

The decision paves the way for Mr Thomas and others to clear their names.

The Post Office announced on Friday it would not contest 44 out of 47 appeals being heard for sub-postmasters and postmistresses following the Horizon computing system scandal, including that of Mr Thomas.

The decision makes it almost certain that convictions will be quashed, although Court of Appeal judges must decide and the Post Office can seek a retrial. Many more cases remain under scrutiny.

Image caption Mr Thomas is one of 44 individuals told their appeals will not be contested by the Post Office

"For a big establishment like the Post Office - and don't forget I worked for them for 42 years - it was difficult to understand the way they behaved," said Mr Thomas.

He was convicted of false accounting in 2006, when the Post Office claimed there was £48,000 missing from accounts at the Gaerwen branch he ran.

He received a nine-month prison sentence and spent three months in custody.

Before that, he had been a well-respected county councillor in the community.

"It was not easy, especially in the beginning, because of being in jail," he said.

"It was difficult when I came out. But with a strong family behind you and friends, thank goodness I've got over it."

Mr Thomas said he would be seeking compensation for his ordeal.

"What I would like is what I have lost," he said.

"I had to sell my home quite cheaply, I had to go bankrupt. So, hopefully, all I want is that money back."

Image caption Hundreds were caught up in the Post Office computer error scandal

The Post Office agreed in December to pay almost £58m to settle the long-running dispute with more than 500 sub-postmasters and postmistresses affected by the scandal, many of whom had been fired or made bankrupt as a result.

The settlement brought an end to a mammoth series of court cases over the Horizon IT system used to manage local post office finances since 1999.

Earlier this week, the government announced that retired judge Sir Wyn Williams would lead the inquiry into the Post Office's failings after repeated calls for a judge-led, full public inquiry.

Tim Parker, chairman of the Post Office, said: "I am sincerely sorry on behalf of the Post Office for historical failings which seriously affected some postmasters.

"Post Office is resetting its relationship with postmasters with reforms that prevent such past events ever happening again."