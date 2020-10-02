Image copyright Google

Thirteen patients have now died with coronavirus following an outbreak at a hospital.

By Friday, 94 cases had been linked to the outbreak of Covid-19 at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Planned surgeries have been temporarily stopped, and non-Covid patients are due to be moved to a field hospital.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board said restrictions would remain until the virus was contained.

On Wednesday the health board cancelled all planned surgeries, and patients attending A&E are being sent elsewhere.

The health board also announced the Tirion birth centre which was due to reopen on Monday had been delayed as it could not "safely reopen" at this time.

A field hospital, Ysbyty'r Seren, will be opened in Bridgend on Thursday for patients who do not have Covid-19 and are "medically fit to be discharged but need extra care".

Prof Kelechi Nnoaham, director of public health, said the temporary restrictions would remain in place until the board was "absolutely sure we have contained the spread of the virus on the site".

"The opening of our field hospital next week will create capacity at the hospital for patients who need the most specialist care, and enable others to relocate to a Covid-free setting."He added: "The safety of our patients and staff across all of our sites remains our first priority and we remain grateful to all members of our community who are continuing to adhere to the guidance in order to help control the spread of this virus."