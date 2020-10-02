Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Plans were revealed to reopen the mine in 2018, creating up to 200 jobs

An underground drift coal mine in Neath Valley is set to be closed after a number of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

A number of cases have been linked to Aberpergwm Mine, near Glynneath, in recent days, Neath Port Talbot Council said.

The mine was being closed on Friday. It is not clear when it will reopen.

Swansea Bay University Health Board said there had been a "high rate of positive test results" among staff.

Dr Keith Reid, executive director for public health for the Swansea Bay area, said there was a "clear need for the immediate suspension of operations at the site".

He said: "It is essential that we reduce the opportunity for the virus to spread further and we will work with our partners to gain a clear understanding of the reasons behind the cluster of cases linked to the mine."

The mine's operators, Energybuild Ltd, agreed to the voluntary closure following talks between the council, Public Health Wales, the Health and Safety Executive and the health board on Thursday.

The health board said workers who had tested positive had been told to self-isolate and additional mobile testing capacity was in place for staff to get tested.

Councillor Leanne Jones said the company were "fully co-operating with investigations".

"Partner agencies will be advising the management team as they develop the plans which will be required to safely reopen the mine. However we do not yet know when this will be," she said.

Dr Robin Howe, in charge of Public Health Wales's response to the pandemic, said: "We're aware of the situation and are working with Neath Port Talbot Council, and the local Test, Trace, Protect service to support the management of this cluster."

In 2018, plans were announced to reopen the mine, creating up to 200 jobs.