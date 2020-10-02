Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption John Trafford was originally jailed for 20 weeks and banned from keeping dogs for 15 years

A man who swung his new pet dog above his head on a lead has persuaded a court to cut a 20-week jail sentence.

John Trafford was handed the prison term after being found guilty of "gratuitous" violence to the French bulldog.

Trafford, a convicted burglar from Kinmel Bay in Conwy, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the animal last week.

On Friday, his sentence was cut to 12 weeks at Caernarfon Crown Court.

His defence team had argued Trafford had panicked when the dog called Ronnie bolted.

"He simply can't explain the way he behaved," his solicitor told the original hearing before magistrates in Llandudno.

"This is very much a one-off incident which has horrified him," said Nia Dawson.

'Terrified'

The Llandudno hearing was told 39-year-old Trafford, from Lon Olwen in Kinmel Bay, had swung the dog above his head, slammed it into the ground and then kicked and punched the animal.

District Judge Gwyn Jones said the violence had been "deliberate and gratuitous".

"No doubt the dog was terrified and was in significant pain as a result of your behaviour," Judge Jones said.

The dog was not injured and has been placed with another local family.

Trafford was then recalled to prison for breaching the terms of a previous conviction for burglary.

In addition to reducing the jail term, an order preventing Trafford from keeping a dog for 15 years was cut to 10 years.