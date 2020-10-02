Image copyright Met Office Image caption Amber and yellow weather warnings cover Wales during the weekend

Heavy rain is forecast to bring flooding and disrupt travel across Wales this weekend.

A yellow weather warning has been issued from 03:00 Saturday until midday Sunday covering all of Wales.

However, an amber weather warning has also been issued during that time with up to 120 mm of rain expected in some parts of north Wales.

Flooding and power cuts are "likely", while deep floodwater could pose a "danger to life", the Met Office said.

Travel across Wales is likely to be to disrupted, with train and bus services likely to be delayed or cancelled.

Motorists have also been warned to expect difficult driving conditions and road closures.

"A band of rain will become slow moving and heavy across Wales," the Met Office said.

"This is likely to bring flooding and some disruption to travel. Many places will see 25-50 mm of rainfall, with totals of 70-90 mm expected over higher ground of Wales as well as the potential for over 120 mm in some of the most exposed high ground of Snowdonia.

"The unusual wind direction associated with the rainfall will mean that the peak rainfall totals are likely to occur in some areas that are usually well sheltered and drier during unsettled spells of weather."