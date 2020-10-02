Barry murder: Jordan Brown jailed for killing friend
A man has been jailed for life with a minimum of 24 years after murdering his friend in front of Christmas shoppers.
Jordan Brown, 25, repeatedly stabbed Jordan Davies, 23, outside a supermarket in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, on 16 December 2019 after a "petty row" started by Brown.
Brown, from Holton Road in the town, denied murder in a trial at Cardiff Crown Court but was found guilty.
Judge Rhys Rowlands said it was a "savage and cowardly attack".
Jurors heard Brown sent a video message to his young daughter after the attack, saying: "I've messed up big time. I won't be away forever. I didn't mean any of this. I love you."
Brown said he had been acting in self-defence, but prosecutor Michael Jones said friends had heard him shout he was going to "batter" Mr Davies - whom he had been friends with for two years.
Brown then ran back to his nearby flat and retrieved a flick knife from his bedroom before stabbing Mr Davies in the chest, stomach and arm.
Mr Davies, a father of two, died at the scene.