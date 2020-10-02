Image caption Jordan Davies, 23, died in the street after being stabbed in the chest, stomach and arm

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum of 24 years after murdering his friend in front of Christmas shoppers.

Jordan Brown, 25, repeatedly stabbed Jordan Davies, 23, outside a supermarket in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, on 16 December 2019 after a "petty row" started by Brown.

Brown, from Holton Road in the town, denied murder in a trial at Cardiff Crown Court but was found guilty.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said it was a "savage and cowardly attack".

Jurors heard Brown sent a video message to his young daughter after the attack, saying: "I've messed up big time. I won't be away forever. I didn't mean any of this. I love you."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jordan Davies has been described as a "much loved" son, brother and father of two children

Brown said he had been acting in self-defence, but prosecutor Michael Jones said friends had heard him shout he was going to "batter" Mr Davies - whom he had been friends with for two years.

Brown then ran back to his nearby flat and retrieved a flick knife from his bedroom before stabbing Mr Davies in the chest, stomach and arm.

Mr Davies, a father of two, died at the scene.