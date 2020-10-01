Image copyright Ian Capper/Geograph Image caption The Crib Goch ridge has claimed many lives

A walker has died after plunging a "considerable" distance from a narrow ridge on Snowdon, rescuers have said.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team said the walker fell from the Crib Goch ridge on Wales' highest mountain on Sunday.

Four rescue crew and a medical team were taken to the scene by helicopter but the walker died of their injuries.

It is the third fatality on Snowdon in as many weeks after walkers died on the Pyg Track and Lechog ridge.