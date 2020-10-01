Image caption The Stadco factory, pictured in 2009, has been a major employer in the area

Plans to close a car part manufacturing factory have been described as "a huge blow" by a union.

Stadco has proposed a restructure of its UK operations that would see the closure of its base in Llanfyllin, Powys.

The company is owned by Magna International, with 129 people working at the site stamping metal parts on to vehicles.

Unite the union said the news had come as a "complete shock" to the workforce.

'Immense distress'

If proposals are ratified following the consultation period, the Powys facility will be closed and staff numbers cut at other UK sites.

"This news has come out of nowhere and has caused immense distress to the workforce," said Unite's regional officer David Griffiths.

"Stadco are one of the largest manufacturing employers in Powys and an award winning manufacturer.

"This planned closure would be an enormous blow to the economy of mid Wales and would be devastating for the workers and their families."