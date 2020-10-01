Image copyright Michael Steele Image caption Visitor numbers to the national velodrome in Newport have fallen sharply during the outbreak

Nearly 100 staff running a city's leisure services have been told they could lose their jobs because of coronavirus.

Newport Live said facilities which reopened in August were "significantly impacted" by Covid-19 regulations.

Chief executive Steve Ward said local lockdowns had stopped people from elsewhere visiting the velodrome and pool and tennis centre.

He pledged to do "everything in our power" to minimise job losses.

Mr Ward said the restrictions had resulted in "a considerable loss of income" for the trust which has been running the city's leisure services since 2015.

"We recognise these measures are for the benefit of the wider population and are keeping people safe," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"However these have restricted the return of a number of services, reduced the capacities of others and consumer confidence remains low for the return to sport and leisure."

The swimming pool at Newport Centre is also currently closed due to maintenance, whilst the Riverfront theatre and arts centre has been unable to reopen.

"As a result, we regrettably have 97 employees at risk of redundancy who we will be in consultation with during the course of October," Mr Ward said.

"We are working with trade union and employee representatives and will do everything in our power to minimise the impact on job losses."

Mr Ward said Newport Live remained "committed to delivering services for local customers" at its facilities which were operating under Covid-19 guidelines.

"We are encouraging local people to return to safe sport and physical activity with us which in turn will help to retain services and roles for our colleagues," he added.