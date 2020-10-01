Image copyright Dyfed Powys Police Image caption Ms Jones said she tried to coax the wild pony with some bread but it could hardly move

A wild foal has been left orphaned after its mother was shot in the neck with a crossbow bolt in the Brecon Beacons.

Farmer Kate Jones found the baby trying to feed from its mother, which had an arrow sticking from its neck near Pen y Fan on Tuesday.

The pony had to be put down, and Dyfed Powys Police are investigating.

Ms Jones, who volunteers for the Welsh Pony Rescue charity, went to find the pony after a photo was posted on social media.

She discovered the mother and baby at an isolated spot near Pen y Fan, on a mountain road between Brecon and the village of Penderyn.

Ms Jones, from Merthyr Tydfil, said she tried to help the pony but it was "obviously in agony".

"I tried moving closer to her, but she backed away. She could barely walk - she was dragging her front hooves as though they were paralysed."

Ms Jones called a vet but the decision was taken to put the pony downs.

"The poor animal had been shot with an arrow from the side of the road, for absolutely no reason," she added."It's absolutely horrendous. What sort of person does something like that? I'm heartbroken."

Ms Jones said she hoped the foal would be taken in and looked after by the rest of the herd.Dyfed-Powys Police urged witnesses to come forward over the shooting, near the A4059 between Storey Arms and Hirwaun.