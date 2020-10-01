Warning as heavy rain set to sweep across Wales

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The warning says areas which are usually drier could face peak rainfall levels over the weekend

Homes could be flooded and roads cut off as heavy rain is expected to hit Wales this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning to be aware of the risk from 03:00 BST on Saturday to 18:00 on Sunday.

There is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded, and some communities could be "cut off" due to flooded roads.

Travel disruption is expected with up to 125 mm possible over high ground.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The weather warning is in place for large parts of the UK

The warning says there is a "slight chance" of power cuts and loss of other services in some homes and businesses during the bad weather.

"The unusual wind direction associated with the rainfall will mean that the peak rainfall totals are likely to occur in some areas that are usually well-sheltered and drier during unsettled spells of weather," it reads.

"During Sunday the rain will turn more showery in nature and become significantly less widespread."