Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The report found the staff failed to recognise the seriousness of the injury

A young woman with autism living in a learning disability unit was left blinded in one eye after an injury was left untreated for two months.

The 24-year-old was in a unit run by Swansea Bay health board when she injured her eye in June 2018.

But an ombudsman's report found she was not treated until September and lost the sight in her right eye.

The health board agreed to make changes, and to apologise to the woman's mother.

The report said the woman, who was not identified, was living at the residential unit when she hurt her eye.

The woman, who has autism, learning difficulties and mental health difficulties, was known to injure herself, including hitting herself on the head and face, causing bruising.

But the report states that while staff "noted concerns" which required monitoring, there was no evidence checks were made, or the concerns were escalated for treatment.

After a doctor raised concerns in September she was taken to hospital where she was diagnosed with total retinal detachment and traumatic cataract of the right eye, and an consultant said she no longer had sight in her eye.

Her mother believed that her daughter's eye injury had been left untreated for six weeks after she hurt it, and contacted the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, who has legal powers to investigate complaints.

The report said she thought her daughter "was young to lose her sight in the way she did" and "she found this heart-breaking and difficult to accept".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The report found that it was unclear if the woman's sight could have been saved if the injury was treated sooner

The ombudsman found good care had been provided at the unit for the woman's specialised learning disability needs but there were "serious shortcomings" in the care relating to her eye treatment.

The report said it was impossible to say if an earlier referral would have saved her sight but she had been denied the opportunity of a timely referral and clinical review.

Nick Bennett, Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, said: "Individuals in institutional care settings are amongst the most vulnerable in society and public bodies need to be extra vigilant to ensure their needs are met.

"This is an extremely serious case where a young woman has been left with a permanent life-changing injury that may have been avoided."

The health board agreed to implement the ombudsman's recommendations within one month, including apologising to the woman's mother, and referring the report to the board's equalities and human rights team at its next learning disabilities service monthly meeting.