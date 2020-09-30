Image copyright Google Image caption James 'Pete' Beere had left his car when he was stuck by another vehicle

A 20-year-old who died after getting out of his car on a dual-carriageway in Carmarthenshire was "loved by everyone" say friends and family.

James Beere was hit on the A40 near its junction with Llangynog on Saturday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said he was struck by a VW Transporter after leaving his Seat car following a separate crash.

Mr Beere, who was know as Pete, was a "well-mannered young man with a bright future ahead of him," his relatives said paying tribute to him.

"He had lots of lovely friends, and was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him," they added.

"People who knew him often said what a nice polite young man he was and what good rapport he had."

His family said he had been saving up to travel to New Zealand with friends.

"Our family is truly heartbroken by this devastating loss. We will miss him more than words can ever describe."

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash at about 21:40 BST on 26 September.