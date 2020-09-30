Image copyright Google Image caption Express Motors (pictured here in 2016) employed about 90 people before its demise

Plans for a multi-million pound health and well-being centre have taken a step forward with approval to demolish a former bus depot in Gwynedd.

Express Motors in Penygroes, which had 90 staff, lost its licence in 2017.

A modern hub is being proposed offering GP, dental, elderly care and other services, plus a crèche and arts space.

Shan Lloyd Williams, chief executive of Grŵp Cynefin housing association, said community activities would encourage young and old to socialise together.

Gwynedd Council - whose planners have approved demolition of the depot - are also involved with the £3.5m investment, along with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Theatr Bara Caws.

"There has been tremendous work on-going behind the scenes over the past year to reach this important milestone," Ms Williams said.

"It is a large-scale scheme that can bring real benefits to Dyffryn Nantlle and Gwynedd, and the fact that the Welsh language and culture forms such a core part of the scheme is vital to the partners and the community that it serves."

Image copyright Grŵp Cynefin Image caption Councillor Dafydd Meurig, Wyn Thomas of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Mair Edwards, Grŵp Cynefin have joined forces on the project

The council's deputy leader Dafydd Meurig said the project was "exciting and innovative", claiming it was a first of its kind in north Wales.

"With key health services increasingly collaborating on-site - such as local doctors, dentists and pharmacists - the integrated element of the scheme for the community is important," he said.

Betsi Cadwaladr health board said the scheme would bring services and care "closer to people's homes", including a more modern building for the Corwen House surgery.

The plans will be worked up in more detail over the coming months, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.