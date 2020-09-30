People posing for photos on rail lines criticised

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption A woman was seen on the walking and sitting on track in Cilfrew

Cyclists and pedestrians have been criticised for misusing level crossings and putting themselves at risk.

Network Rail has published images of people sitting on train lines and posing for pictures.

The footage was captured at Trenos level crossing near Llanharan, Rhondda Cynon Taf, where trains on the Swansea to Cardiff line travel up to 85mph.

British Transport Police has seen 221 incidents of trespass and 67 incidents of misuse at level crossings this year.

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption A man on the track at Trenos near Llanharan

Other locations in south Wales include Rhoose, Maesteg, Cilfrew, Llanelli, Llanion and Dinas Powys.

Insp Beata Evans, from British Transport Police said: "Each year, hundreds of people take risks on and around the railway, resulting in tragic consequences and life-changing injuries.

"We are continuing to proactively patrol the railway network across Wales."

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption A woman was caught walking along the track in Skewen

Network Rail's route level crossing manager Ronnie Gallagher added: "We have noticed a significant increase in use at public footpaths since the introduction of Covid-19 restrictions.

"People have been walking longer distances and many will be using level crossings for the first time. It is important that you concentrate, follow the instructions and only cross when there are no trains approaching."