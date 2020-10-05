Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Michael O'Leary had been having an affair with Rhiannon Jones

A man accused of shooting his wife's lover after luring him to a remote farm has been convicted of murder.

Andrew Jones, 53, of Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, used his wife Rhiannon's secret mobile phone to meet Michael O'Leary, his trial heard.

Jones took a shotgun to confront Mr O'Leary, 55, of Nantgaredig, but denied planning to murder him.

Swansea Crown Court had heard Jones claim the gun went off accidentally and he tried to cover up the killing.

Jones took Mr O'Leary's car to a river and tried to make it look as if he killed himself, then disposed of his body on his farm, the trial was told.

Mr O'Leary's body has never been found.

Jones was found guilty by a majority verdict on Monday.