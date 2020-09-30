Image copyright Google Image caption Two wards at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital were closed last week because of a coronavirus outbreak

Planned surgeries have been temporarily stopped at a hospital in a bid to deal with a rise in coronavirus cases.

Patients who would usually be taken to A&E at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant in an emergency will also be sent elsewhere as part of the plan.

The hospital in Rhondda Cynon Taf, one of the areas in Wales under a local lockdown, has 82 cases linked to transmission on the site.

The temporary measures come into force at 14:00 BST on Wednesday.

Only a small number of urgent cancer surgeries will remain at the Royal Glamorgan, while its A&E department will stay open for walk-in patients, but the Tirion birthing centre will be closed until 5 October.

Emergencies will be taken to Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend, Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil or the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

The latest move follows two wards being closed last week.

Paul Mears, chief executive of Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, said: "We recognise the concern that these temporary changes will cause and would like to assure our patients and communities that managing this outbreak is our key priority.

"Our teams continue to work to take all necessary measures to achieve this and we have taken range of swift and decisive actions to try to manage this outbreak."