Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The fact six out of eight Welsh universities have seen positive cases was not unexpected, according to the head of Universities Wales

The situation for Welsh universities dealing with rising coronavirus cases is "manageable", according to the woman representing the sector.

Universities Wales chairwoman Prof Julie Lydon said a spike in cases among students was to be expected.

Her assessment came as six out of eight Welsh universities told BBC Wales they had seen confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Responding to calls for refunds, Prof Lydon said students had been made aware of the potential for disruption.

On Monday, Aberystwyth University suspended in-person teaching after a spike in cases, and Swansea University announced last week that 12 students had tested positive for coronavirus.

The BBC asked universities in Wales whether they had seen any coronavirus cases. The following universities said they had.

Which universities have had coronavirus cases?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Swansea University has seen 32 students test positive for the virus

Swansea University said 32 students had tested positive for Covid-19

Aberystwyth University has confirmed 12 students tested positive after it suspended all in-person teaching

Bangor University said it was aware of six students who had tested positive, one of whom lived in a hall of residence, three in private accommodation and two students who had remained at home in isolation and had not travelled to a campus.

Image copyright Google Image caption Three students at Cardiff Metropolitan University had tested positive

Cardiff Metropolitan University confirmed three people had tested positive and said one suspected case was awaiting a test result.

Glyndwr University in Wrexham said it had two cases confirmed by Public Health Wales.

University of South Wales said it had seen one case.

Image caption Universities have worked hard to welcome students back, Prof Julie Lydon says

Prof Lydon, who is also vice-chancellor of the University of South Wales, said universities had worked hard to get students back safely.

"We had anticipated we could see confirmed Covid cases," she told BBC Wales Today.

"We hope we don't have huge numbers but we do anticipate we will see clusters.

"At the moment that's manageable and we have plans in place to ensure we can manage self-isolation arrangements."