Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Thomas's crimes took place between 1990 and last year

A former BBC presenter and church preacher sexually abused his victims as they slept, and most had no idea they had been attacked, a court heard.

Ben Thomas, 44, of Coed Onn Road, Flint, previously admitted 40 offences, including indecent assaults against adults and children, and voyeurism.

Thomas had worked as a reporter and presenter for BBC Wales until 2005, when he left to preach in London.

On Tuesday, Mold Crown Court heard statements from Thomas' victims.

Thomas' crimes took place in north Wales, Shropshire, London, and Romania between 1990 and last year.

In July, Thomas, who is yet to be sentenced, admitted 10 counts of sexual activity with a child, eight sexual assaults, and four attempts to commit sexual assault.

Image caption Thomas had worked for Ffeil, a BBC Welsh language news programme for young people

He also pleaded guilty to nine indecent assaults, seven counts of voyeurism and two counts of making indecent videos of children.

Some attacks took place at Thomas's home in Criccieth, Gwynedd, when people were staying, while the court heard others took place at conferences and church camps.

Some victims had woken to find Thomas by their bed, but he had claimed to be sleep-walking.

"To think that this happened when I was asleep... somewhere I was meant to be safe... his face won't leave my thoughts," one victim told the court in a statement.

He said he had felt "anger, hurt, disgust, let down and violated".

Image caption Thomas became a church pastor in 2005

Another victim said Thomas had "tainted memories I had of the camps that my parents had sent me on as a teenager," but added he had forgiven him.

But another of his victims said he was "disgusted by the duality of Ben's existence" as an "earnest" preacher while repeatedly committing acts of abuse.

Simon Rogers, prosecuting, said a man had believed "dark spirits" were abusing him when Thomas had in fact molested him during the night.

"The vast majority of his victims had no idea he had sexually assaulted them," Mr Rogers added.

The NSPCC had described Thomas's crimes as "horrendous", while North Wales Police thanked his victims and their families for their "strength and courage".