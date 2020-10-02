Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Thomas's actions were an "awful breach of trust", police said

A former BBC presenter and church minister has been sentenced to 10 years and four months in prison for sexually abusing children and adults.

Ben Thomas, 44, from Flintshire, admitted 40 offences, including indecent assaults and voyeurism.

The offences happened over a 29-year period in north Wales, Shropshire, London, and Romania, Mold Crown Court was told.

Thomas's crimes took place between 1990 and last year.

In July he admitted 10 counts of sexual activity with a child, eight sexual assaults, and four attempts to commit sexual assault.

He also pleaded guilty to nine indecent assaults, seven counts of voyeurism and two counts of making indecent videos of children.

Image caption Thomas worked on Wales Today and Ffeil, the Welsh language news programme for young people

Thomas, who worked for BBC Wales as a presenter on Ffeil, the Welsh language news programme for young people, and as a reporter on Wales Today.

He left the BBC in 2005 to preach on the streets of London, before returning to Wales in 2008 as pastor of the Criccieth Family Church in Gwynedd.

Thomas left his post last year.

Image caption Thomas became a church pastor in 2005

Criccieth Family Church had previously said Thomas's arrest had come as a "complete shock", and that safeguarding checks had been "satisfactorily completed".

"We are devastated by the revelation of such sin and grieve over the pain caused to the innocent victims, the betrayal and deception," the church said in a statement.

The NSPCC had described Thomas's crimes as "horrendous" while North Wales Police thanked his victims and families for their "strength and courage".

Det Con Lynne Willsher said: "Ben Thomas's offending involved the serious sexual abuse of vulnerable young children by a religious leader.

"It is an awful breach of the trust placed in him by the victims and their families, and I cannot begin to imagine what impact the revelation of his offending has had on them."