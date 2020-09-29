Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More people will be eligible to vote in 2021, with 16 and 17-year-olds able to take part for the first time

Moves to potentially delay the 2021 election if people risk spreading coronavirus have divided the Senedd.

On 6 May voters are due to head to the polls to vote for their representatives in the Welsh Parliament.

Labour, Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrats have said they would support delaying the election if the Covid-19 situation "was extremely serious".

But the Conservatives and Brexit Party said other countries had gone to the polls during the pandemic.

All parties agreed "the continuing aim" should be for the election to take place as planned.

With just over six months to go until the polls open, almost two million people are under local lockdown in Wales.

The election will be the first time 16 and 17-year-olds are able to vote in Wales and also the first poll since the Welsh assembly was renamed the Welsh Parliament.

First Minister Mark Drakeford previously told ITV Wales' Sharp End programme the vote "won't be an election on a conventional basis", but added "I still think it's right to go ahead".

The Welsh Government's elections planning group has met five times since the end of June to discuss how the vote will be held if lockdown measures are in place.

The group, made up of all five political parties, the Senedd and Electoral commissions and the Welsh and UK governments, is looking at whether changes need to be made to electoral law "to enable the election to be held safely".

Image caption Assembly members became Members of the Senedd ahead of the election

In a draft report, seen by BBC Wales, the group has agreed:

People who have previously been shielding should be urged to apply for a postal vote

There should be more flexibility for postal and proxy voters, for example, increasing how many people one person can be a proxy voter for

People should be able to vote even if they are in local lockdowns

But the parties are divided on giving a possible extension to powers of the Senedd's Presiding Officer Elin Jones "to vary the date of the 2021 Senedd election to enable the date to be moved by more than one month".

This would mean the election could be delayed until the summer or autumn.

Labour, Plaid and the Liberal Dems favoured the move "as a contingency measure in extremis", but the Tories and Brexit Party rejected it, saying that elections had been held in other countries "with appropriate social distancing and other measures in place".

There was also no cross-party consensus on extending voting "over multiple days" rather than only on 6 May 2021.

The group as a whole felt "there would be little benefit in extending hours within one day further than the current arrangement of 7:00 to 22:00".

The election group is set to meet again on Tuesday. A report will then be submitted to the Welsh Government before any potential debate in the Senedd.

Welsh Labour said it was "fully committed to ensuring the smooth running of the Senedd elections in May 2021".