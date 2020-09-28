Image caption Officers targeted eight properties in the Wrexham area

Five people have been arrested in Wrexham during a police operation to break up a local organised crime group.

Officers from North Wales Police went to eight properties in Caia Park, Acton and Rhosddu as part of the Operation Lancelot drugs trade investigation.

Fifty officers from the force took part in the operation, which is ongoing.

Temporary Ch Insp Steve Roberts said they hoped to dismantle "virtually all that crime group", which would leave a "significant gap" in the drugs' market.

He added: "This is dismantling something that wrecks lives for people. The victims in this are colossal and today is a really good day for Wrexham."