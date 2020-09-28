Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jonathan Bowen was walking near a McDonald's when he was struck by a van

The family of a man who died after he was hit by a van have paid tribute to him.

Jonathan Bowen, 48, died after he was struck by a white Mercedes van at about 02:40 BST on Friday on the A4067 Neath Road in Morriston, Swansea.

His brother Steve said: "Jon was an honest, hard working man who was well liked by all who knew him."

Anyone who saw a man walking near the McDonald's on Neath Road or the van before the crash should contact police.

Mr Bowen said his brother always had time to stop and chat to people, adding: "He loved nothing more than to spend time fishing or mountain biking with his son, Jake.

"Jon's family and friends are devastated by his sudden passing, and we will forever cherish the precious memories we have of him."

The crash happened between the roundabout for junction 45 of the M4 and the A48 Clase Road.