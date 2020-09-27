Image copyright Getty Images Image caption First Minister Mark Drakeford says he is "considering" changing the rules for people who live alone

Those who live alone in local lockdown areas may soon be able to meet other people indoors, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Under current local lockdown rules, people are no longer allowed to meet as part of an "extended household" - meaning those who live alone will always be in isolation in their homes.

But Mr Drakeford said he was "considering" changing the rules.

He said he was "concerned" about people who are unable to mix with others.

In those areas of Wales not under local lockdown, up to six people aged 11 and over from up to four households can meet indoors.

However, from Monday evening, 11 of the 22 counties in Wales will be under local lockdown, affecting almost 2m people.

In an interview with Wales On Sunday, Mr Drakeford said he was looking at the Scottish household model, which allows a single person to form an extended household with one other.

He said: "I am concerned about those elderly people living on their own who, at the moment, are not able to mix with anybody else indoors.

"Part of this three-week review will be to see whether we can move to the Scottish model.

"If these lockdowns are only going to last a matter of weeks maybe it isn't quite as bad, but if it's going to go on week after week we need to think about those single-person households."

University campuses

The first minister also did not rule out keeping students on university campuses over Christmas.

Mr Drakeford said he "absolutely" did not want to implement a ban on students travelling home for the Christmas period but ministers will "have to just face that situation closer to the time".

The Welsh Government also said a holiday is not a legitimate reason to travel and people living in lockdown areas should not be using Cardiff airport to go on holiday.

A tweet from the airport said: "For those travelling from areas not in lockdown, there are currently no legal restrictions about travelling to the airport."