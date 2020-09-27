Three more counties are to be placed under local lockdowns on Monday, the Welsh Government has announced.

Neath Port Talbot, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan will have tighter Covid-19 restrictions from 18:00 BST on Monday.

It means half of Wales' 22 local authority areas will be under local lockdowns, as rules come into force in Cardiff and Swansea later on Sunday.

It means almost two million people in Wales - two-thirds of the population - will be under local lockdowns.

Welsh local lockdown rules mean extended households must end and people are not allowed to leave or enter locked down areas without a reasonable excuse.

Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil, Newport and Rhondda Cynon Taf are all under lockdown, as is Llanelli in Carmarthenshire, which on Saturday became the first town to have restrictions imposed which do not apply to the wider county.

Cardiff and Swansea both go into lockdown at 18:00 BST on Sunday.

From Monday evening, almost 1.9m of Wales' 3.1m people will be subject to local coronavirus rules.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "We are now taking further action and placing three more areas under local restrictions in South Wales - Neath Port Talbot, Torfaen, and the Vale of Glamorgan - because we are seeing rising rates in these three areas. These areas also share borders with local authority areas where rates are much higher.

"Introducing restrictions in any parts of Wales is always an incredibly difficult decision for us to make. But we're acting to protect people's health and to try and break the chain of transmission and stop the situation from getting worse.

"This is not a regional lockdown - this is a series of local restrictions in each local authority area to respond to a specific rise in cases in each area, which have distinct and unique chains of transmission."