Homes evacuated after garage fire at Pentrechwyth
- 27 September 2020
Seventy-five people were evacuated from their homes after a large fire broke out at a garage and industrial unit.
Firefighters tackled the blaze involving tyres and cylinders at Pentrechwyth, Swansea, after a callout at about 22:30 BST on Saturday.
A number of businesses were affected and 25 properties were evacuated as a precaution. No one needed hospital treatment.
Two fire crews remain at the scene and an investigation is to be held.
Pentrechwyth Road remains closed on Sunday morning.