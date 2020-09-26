Image copyright Google Image caption The flats would be built on land near Dee Cottage

Plans to build 21 flats beside a landmark 18th Century cottage have been opposed.

The scheme would see the homes built behind Grade II-listed Dee Cottage in Mill Street, Llangollen, alongside 26 parking spaces.

An application has been made to Denbighshire Council's planning committee.

But some residents and councillors have objected, claiming the flats would be an eyesore and create congestion.

Dee Cottage was built around 1780, and is famous for the writer George Borrow staying there in 1854 while he was travelling before writing Wild Wales.

It sits in a designated area of outstanding natural beauty.

Vincent Degennaro, whose address is listed in the application as the cottage, wants to build two blocks of one and two-bed flats on the grounds, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

He says they would provide "much needed residential properties close to the town centre and to nearby amenities".

Llangollen Town Council said it considered the application "unacceptable in planning terms".

In a letter to planners the authority said it would create a "loss of light" for properties adjacent to the site.

Llangollen Civic Society has also written to Denbighshire Council to say the plans are "not in keeping with the immediate surroundings".

It also raised concerns over traffic issues and said the development, in an area of outstanding natural beauty, would be "a stand out as a blot compared to Dee cottage" and other nearby buildings.

Ten residents objected to the proposal, with complaints ranging from privacy to worries about increased traffic.

The application will appear before Denbighshire council's planning committee.