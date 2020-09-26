Image caption Police flanking one group outside the camp on Saturday

About 150 protesters and counter-protesters are demonstrating outside a former Army camp in Pembrokeshire which could be used to house asylum seekers.

There is a visible police presence at Penally Army centre, near Tenby.

One group of protesters is carrying banners including one which reads "not racist, not extremist, just concerned locals". A second group has placards saying "migrants and refugees welcome".

The base could house 230 asylum seekers while their claims are processed.

The Penally Army centre is one of several sites being considered for housing asylum seekers, making it a target for "hard-right extremist" protesters, according to First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Image caption Some people are carrying banner reading "migrants and refugees welcome here"

One woman, who did not want to be named, said she "wasn't racist" but was concerned about the number of migrants being brought to the camp.

Sue Hagerty, one of the counter-protesters, said she was at the site to "welcome" the asylum seekers.

"The men who are coming here, the only different between them and us is luck, and I want to be here to welcome them," she said.

"If I was in that situation and I had to flee to another country, I would hope they would be here to welcome me."

Last week, the Home Office said it was working to find suitable accommodation for asylum seekers, with facilities in the south-east of England under strain.