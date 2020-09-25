Image copyright Google Image caption Hailey Park is a popular spot with cyclists, joggers and dog-walkers along the Taff Trail

A robbery victim was pushed into a river by thieves who escaped on bikes.

The man was on Hailey Park Bridge on the Taff Trail in the Llandaff North area of Cardiff when a group of four men approached him then snatched his bag on Saturday at 17:15 BST.

The men were aged 18-25, one described as mixed race and another with red hair. They cycled off towards Llandaff Rugby Club after the robbery.

South Wales Police is appealing for information.

The stolen bag, a black rucksack with the phrase 'Low Power' in white, contained expensive camera equipment which police believe that those responsible will try to sell on.

The stolen items included a Canon 5D Mk iv camera and three Canon camera lenses.

Anybody who has been offered the equipment or who becomes aware that these items are being sold, or who may have seen the stolen rucksack, is urged to contact police.