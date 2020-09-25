Image copyright Google Image caption About 70 officers carried out warrants at two addresses in Brickyard Lane in Newport on Wednesday

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of modern day slavery.

Gwent Police said the arrests were made as warrants were carried out at two addresses in Brickyard Lane in Newport on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 55 and 31, and a woman, 55, all from the Newport area, were arrested on suspicion of modern day slavery offences, fraud and an offence under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

They have been released under investigation.

More than £100,000 cash was also seized during Operation Canberra, which involved 70 officers and was supported by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and other partner agencies including the Department for Work and Pensions and Newport City Council.

Det Insp Michelle Chaplin said: "Victims of these kind of offences are often too scared to come forward or may not even realise that they are being exploited.

"I would urge anyone with any information or who suspects that someone is being treated in this way to contact us so they can receive the appropriate help and support."

Modern slavery encompasses slavery, human trafficking, forced labour, sexual exploitation and domestic servitude.