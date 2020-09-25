Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police say they would like to speak to the driver of a white Seat Ibiza seen in the area at the time

Police officers investigating the death of a man who was found injured on a city road last week have appealed for information on a car seen in the area.

Huw Wright, 43, was found in the road in Thornhill, Cardiff, at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, 15 September - but later died of his injuries.

The father-of-two is believed to have been riding a bicycle at the time.

Police say they would like to speak to the driver of a white Seat Ibiza seen in the area at the time.

In a statement, South Wales Police said the car was "distinctive" because it had a black wing mirror on the driver's side, and a white wing mirror on the passenger's side.

Officers would also like to speak to an unknown man who stopped and spoke to other people at the scene.

He is described as a man in his 40s with a dark complexion and chubby build, about 5ft 10in tall and wearing dark clothing.