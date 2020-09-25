Image copyright Family photo Image caption Dean Skillin has been described as a 'happy-go-lucky and caring' person

A 24-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering a man outside a Bangor hotel.

Brandon Sillence, of Bangor, is charged with killing 20-year-old Dean Skillin of Caernarfon, and causing actual bodily harm to Taylor Lock.

Mr Skillin died in hospital following a "disturbance" near the Waverley Hotel in Station Road on Saturday night.

Appearing at Mold Crown Court, Mr Sillence was remanded in custody until a further hearing on 11 December.

A provisional trial date has been set for 22 March at Caernarfon Crown Court.