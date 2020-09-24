Head of the Valleys crash: Teenager suffers 'life-changing' injuries
- 24 September 2020
A 17-year-old boy has suffered "potentially life-changing" injuries in a two-car crash.
The teenager, from Merthyr Tydfil, was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff after a crash involving his Renault Clio and a Toyota Landcruiser.
It happened on the A465 between Hirwaun and the former Baverstock's Hotel in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
A man, 57, who was driving the Toyota, was taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr as a precaution.