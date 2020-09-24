Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Andrew Jones wept as he was asked about his relationship Michael O'Leary

A man accused of murdering his wife's lover has told a court he has never pointed a firearm at anyone.

Andrew Jones, 53, is accused of luring Michael O'Leary to his property at Cincoed Farm, Carmarthenshire, on 27 January before shooting him dead.

On the first day of his defence at Swansea Crown Court, Mr Jones wept as he was asked about his relationship with Mr O'Leary.

Mr Jones, of Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, denies murder.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard Mr Jones had found out his wife, Rhiannon Jones, had a secret phone and he used it to "lure" Mr O'Leary to his rural "lock-up" at Cincoed Farm.

Mr O'Leary, from Nantgaredig, Carmarthenshire, was reported missing after failing to return home from work.

His body has never been found, but a piece of human tissue found at the farm was found to have originated from Mr O'Leary.

Asked by defence barrister Kharim Khalid QC about his hobbies, Mr Jones said he had always had an interest in "firearms and target shooting".

When asked if he had ever aimed a gun at a person, he replied "no".

Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption CCTV footage showed Mr Jones carrying items at his home on the day he is accused of murdering Mr O'Leary

Questioned by Mr Khalid, Mr Jones said he had known "Mike" O'Leary for about 25 years and considered him his "fifth or sixth" best friend.

He would go on two trips abroad with Mr O'Leary and a group of friends every year, and had known his "lovely" wife since they were about 15 years old.

Mr Jones said he also got on with Mr O'Leary's three sons "very well" and would "never" want to cause his family any damage.

Following a family holiday to Dorset in August 2019, Mr Jones said his wife Rhiannon had become "distant" and soon after she had told him she did not love him.

Image caption Mr Jones (right) felt "shocked and "disappointed" after he found text messages between his wife Rhiannon (left) and Mr O'Leary

A few weeks later, Mr Jones found messages between his wife and Mr O'Leary on her phone which left him feeling "shocked and disappointed".

"I was really upset about it and I'll be honest, I didn't blame Mike, because I consider Rhiannon really lovely… she's stunning, and I thought 'I can't blame him'," he told the court.

When Mr Jones confronted his wife about the messages, he said she had told him to "throw her out of the house".

Not wanting to upset either family, Mr Jones said he suggested to Mrs Jones they "ask Mike to come over and sit around the table and work this out".

Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption Andrew Jones is accused of luring Michael O'Leary to his property at Cincoed Farm, Carmarthenshire

Mr Jones said he suggested to Mrs Jones they stay together until March 2020 when their son was due to get married, after which they would part.

But soon after, Mr Jones said his wife told him the affair had "fizzled out" and they "agreed to work on the relationship and go forward".

Asked whether Mr O'Leary was the sort of person to challenge physically, Mr Jones replied "no", adding that he was "heavier set".

"He'd been a boxer and he'd played rugby," Mr Jones said, adding he was "renowned" as someone who rugby referees would have "trouble" with and would "get in a few states" while drinking.

The trial continues.